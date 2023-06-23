Balloons over Rockbridge in need of volunteers

A family favorite is soaring to new heights this summer!

Balloons over Rockbridge returns next weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to take flight for the festival.

There will be tethered hot air balloon rides, live music and more.

All proceeds and donations support local charities, but they need help to pull it off.

“With an event such as this, volunteer needs are critical to make sure everything is running safely and one of the big need for volunteers is on festival ground itself but also to serve as a balloon crew, there are about 20 balloons that are gonna be there for the event and every balloon has a balloon crew,” community supporter Bobbie Wagner said.

This year will also feature a new balloon of Tiny the fire dog, designed by a Richmond family with a passion for public safety.