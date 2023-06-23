Local organizations partner to build sober living recovery home

A partnership working to end the drug epidemic — that’s what two organizations are doing in Buena Vista with a new structure.

With an over $210,000 grant, the Community Foundation partnered with Rockbridge Recovery to create Hope House — a proposed transitional sober living recovery home for men.

This was just one project among the dozen approved for funding last week.

Hope House will be the first facility of its kind in the Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge area.

“We are always looking for the most critical needs in the community to fund projects — and this year the Community Health Foundation assessment told us from Carilion — that the drug epidemic was the biggest concern in this area,” Lori Turner, the executive director for the Community Foundation said.

“We are just amazed by how much the community has come together to support this project,” Bobby Sagle, Director of Rockbridge Recovery said.

The grant allows the organization to operate and sustain the house for the first five years and the demo has already started.

The official opening is scheduled for January of next year but they have a big event happening Saturday, starting at noon at Glen Maury Park.

It’s a free event if you bring a canned food item for a person or a pet.