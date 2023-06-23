Motor Madness returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Co-founder of Motor Madness Tom Cox says he never expected the event to blow up when he first started it 22 years ago.

“Who’d’ve thought that it would be a Roanoke tradition when we thought it would just be a small car show,” Cox said.

Now, hundreds of people line the sides of Williamson Road for a glimpse of the classic cars cruising down the street.

Cox says it brings an air of nostalgia.

“Williamson Road historically was one of the most well-known cruise strips in the entire country,” he said.

Friday night is cruise night, before Saturday’s Downtown Roanoke car show.

All of the proceeds go to the Museum of Transportation, which Event Manager Cherub Chatfield says helps keep much-needed programs up and running.

“Restoring things and keeping history alive, and keeping the museum alive,” Chatfield said.

But people who attend Motor Madness tell me it’s so much more than a fundraiser.

Holly Moore started attending the show as a way to bond with her son.

“He fell in love with the Firebird that he has now, and the good thing is it means that we get to do these events together,” Moore said.

The forecast had some people worried about their classic cars, but Moore says she’ll be there with her Mustang rain or shine.

“A lot of them just aren’t going to come out in the weather and risk a ‘57 Chevy or something like that,” she said.

Regardless of the weather, Cox says he’s ready for a large turnout.

“People come together and work hard to make it come together and it’s rewarding,” he said.