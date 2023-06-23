Roanoke organization to host motorcycle ride fundraiser for 6-year-old who lost both feet

ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends in Roanoke are breathing a sigh of relief now that a young girl involved in a freak accident is home.

The community is pitching in to help by raising money for her medical bills.

Six-year-old Aubrey Scaletta had been at Carilion after she lost her feet in a freak accident. Doctors reattached them.

Now the community, including a local group called “Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry,” wants to raise thousands for her recovery.

“Shocked at first,” said Chris Carr with Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry.

Carr couldn’t believe 6-year-old Aubrey Scaletta had both of her feet amputated in a freak accident.

“Very shocking... the fact that her sister was in her vehicle and the way it happened,” Carr said.

Carr says he and the ministry wanted to help. The group is hosting a ride that will raise money for Aubrey’s medical bills.

He says people from as far away as Georgia are participating in the ride that starts in Roanoke at Exalted Church on Williamson Road and ends at Radford University.

“it’s amazing that all these areas are coming together just to see that happen with the community and everybody bond as one,” Carr said.

Details are limited as to what happened to Aubrey, but 10 News learned through her mother’s co-worker that Aubrey and her sister were in the back seat of a truck playing with a ratchet strap.

Somehow it flew out the window, and one end wrapped around the truck’s axle while the other end wrapped around Aubrey’s feet.

Both feet were ripped off and now members of the community hope their support can offset the costs of Aubrey’s recovery.

“Raising the money where it will help with doctor’s bills, we want to share the love of Jesus and how the community can all come together,” Carr said.

If you would like to ride, check out exaltedministries.com