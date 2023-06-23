Starlite Drive-In Theater to open for 70th season on June 30

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Grab your popcorn! The Starlite Drive-In Theater in Christiansburg is set to open for its 70th season on June 30.

The theater will kick off the season with a showing of Indiana Jones: A Dial of Destiny.

In a Facebook post, drive-in staff announced a special sneak-peek preview will be available at a soft opening on Thursday, June 29. After that, the drive-in will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the movie starting at 9 p.m.

The business announced some changes to the drive-in this season, including improved speed of the snack bar, newer movies, the addition of car hops to take and deliver orders on the field, and bringing back the original flee market.

A list of scheduled showings can be found here.