Wanted Amherst County woman could be traveling with endangered infant

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for an Amherst County woman who could be traveling with an infant who is believed to be in danger, according to the Amherst County Sherrif’s Office.

Deputies said 36-year-old Crystal Monique Beeson is wanted on a charge of child abuse and neglect and was last seen in the Lynchburg area.

Authorities described Beeson as a 5-foot-9-inch tall woman who weighs about 123 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Taylor at 434-946-9373 Opt. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at https://cvcrimestoppers.org/, or enter a tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

