Roanoke police investigating two overnight shootings

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings, one of which left a man dead.

The first shooting occurred at 1:05 a.m. at 1700 Melrose Avenue, police said.

Authorities said police responded to the call for shots fired, and upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. We’re told he was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

RPD said this shooting is believed to be the result of a dispute at a gathering at a nearby community center.

The second shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Hershberger Road, police said.

According to authorities, police responded to a call for shots fired at Cookout. We’re told police found two males, one adult and one juvenile, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both males were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The Roanoke Police Department said both shooting incidents are ongoing investigations, and no arrests have been made at this time.

We’re told there is no threat to the public.