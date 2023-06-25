90º

Authorities investigating incident near Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg

We’re working for you to learn more

Police lights (WDIV)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Authorities are at the scene of the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, investigating an incident that occurred Sunday morning.

“We were aware of a situation this morning near Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. We’re coordinating with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Regular operations at the hospital have not been disrupted. Given the active nature of this investigation, we’re unable to comment further at this time,” Tiffany Holland, Corporate Communications Specialist with Carilion Clinic said.

10 News has reached out to authorities for more information. This article will be updated with more details as they become available.

