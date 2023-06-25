One in critical condition after shooting in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a party in Wythe County early Sunday, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said shortly after midnight, deputies were called to a large party in the 2200 block of Castleton Road where shots had been fired.

Deputies arrived to find a large number of people and were able to determine there had been a shooting from evidence found at the scene, according to authorities.

We’re told deputies were notified shortly after the initial call that a person with a gunshot wound was arriving at the Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are conducting interviews and processing evidence as this is an ongoing investigation.