CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of burglaries.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 10, a man was caught on two separate home surveillance cameras peering into homes.

Authorities said these instances happened in the same area where someone else was robbed, and the suspect was reported in the bedroom of the homeowner while she slept.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.