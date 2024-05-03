Governor Youngkin signs marriage equality bill

ROANOKE, Va. – Some call it a victory, others say it’s divisive.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the marriage equality bill, that would allow anyone who wants to get married to apply for a license.

Depending upon who you ask most people have an opinion on marriage.

“We believe every child deserve a mom and a dad wherever possible, that is the best unit,” Victoria Cobb with Family Foundation of Virginia said.

Others disagree.

“I would like everyone to be able to marry who they love and have families and prosper like everyone else who isn’t in a same-sex relationship,” Debbie Hobbs, who has been with her partner for over 20 years said.

Governor Youngkin recently signed House Bill 174 into law.

The legislation prevents anyone who is authorized to issue a marriage license, to deny, based on sex, gender, or race.

The bill also recognizes marriages as legal in the commonwealth regardless of race, sex or gender.

Brenda Hale, who recently got married to partner Patrice this past November said this bill is a step in the right direction.

She said as a former member of the army, announcing your love for someone of the same sex was grounds for termination.

“It was considered a negative light, you could not, if you loved somebody of the same sex you could stay in the military,” Hale said.

The bill also provides that religious organizations or members of the clergy acting in their religious capacity shall have the right to refuse to perform any marriage.

“I respect clergy who are if the not comfortable officiating a same gender couple’s wedding, that they refer that couple who is comfortable,” Joe Cobb, Roanoke Vice Mayor said.

The Family Foundation of Virginia who is against House Bill 174 said it is used to divide Virginians.

“We create these symbolic bills on the left, that are attempted to be used as weapons, there is an effort to repeal and replace that has a statement about traditional marriage,” Victoria Cobb with the Family Foundation of Virginia said.

Others say differently.

“I would like to see everyone have the same rights,” Hobbs said.