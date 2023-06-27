Botetourt County holds public hearing on LewisGale Behavioral Health Hospital proposal

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One of the region’s biggest healthcare systems plans to move its Behavioral Health Hospital from Salem to Botetourt County.

On Tuesday evening, county leaders are considering the proposal with a public hearing.

Agenda information shows that the proposed hospital will aim to serve the mental health needs of Botetourt County, as well as the region.

The proposed site is in the Joel Smith Industrial Park on Avery Row in Blue Ridge.

The request is for a 130-bed facility, or approximately 83,000 square feet with the initial build of the facility at 80 beds, and 63,000 square feet.

The hospital aims to provide in-patient and out-patient services, including adolescent programs, adult programs, alcohol and drug treatment and crisis evaluation.

The outpatient program is expected to accommodate approximately 15 patients per day.

It says the facility will be open 24/7, and the average length of stay for in-patient will be about 7 days.