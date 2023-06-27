Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke, two people arrested

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people have been arrested after leaving dogs in a parked vehicle, leaving one of them dead on Sunday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On June 25 around 1:25 p.m., police say they received reports of two dogs inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Luck Avenue SW.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found two dogs inside a parked vehicle – one that was alert, and one that appeared to be unresponsive.

We’re told the officers immediately began working to open the locked car doors to treat the dogs.

An officer was able to make entry into the vehicle when the reported owners of the dog and the vehicle got to the scene, RPD said.

Police said other doors of the vehicle were then opened, and they found that one of the dogs had died. The dog was taken to the Roanoke Police Department as evidence.

James Lipscomb and Ashleigh Hutton, both of Roanoke County, were taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty each, according to police.

Authorities say additional officers were sent to their residence and seized two more of their dogs. We’re told RPD Animal Wardens have filed a petition for custody on all the remaining animals.

According to RPD, the investigation is ongoing.