Roanoke caregivers participate in cook-off to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – A first-ever caregiver cook-off in Roanoke.

Meals on Wheels teamed up with Home Instead to help promote healthy lifestyles and good nutrition for seniors.

On Tuesday afternoon, eight Home Instead employees cooked in front of a live audience and judges.

Organizers say food is an important part of breaking up social isolation for senior adults in the community.

“The purpose today is bringing the community together to recognize great cooks that work for home instead, but to also to highlight the need for more people involved with out local Meals on Wheels program,” Betsy Gead, Local Franchise Owner for Home Instead said.

The recipes were judged, based on flavor, appearance, the perceived nutritional value of the item, and affordability, with winners receiving a thousand dollars in cash prizes.