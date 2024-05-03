Strawberry Festival returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A sweet staple is back in downtown Roanoke. The Community School’s annual Strawberry Festival kicked off Friday at Elmwood Park.

The shortcake is the star of the show, but it also features sundaes, chocolate covered strawberries, along with live music and vendors.

The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the school, draws in about 20,000 people each year and has been voted an annual favorite.

“This is the highlight of our year. It’s our biggest fundraiser for the school. And honestly, it’s the most fun two days to see so many of our students, our alumni, parents, teachers, friends, grandparents all volunteering to make the festival a success,” said Cassie Hunt, the board chairman of Community School.

The Strawberry Festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.