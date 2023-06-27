Wythe Co. family-owned business celebrates expansion

A Wythe County business is expanding. On Tuesday, Musser Biomass and Wood Products received a $75,000 check from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

On Tuesday, Musser Biomass and Wood Products received a $75,000 check from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

This will create 10 jobs and more than double the production of eco-friendly lumber.

“We’re taking green chips and dust from local sawmills, were drying that material, were sorting it by species, sorting it by product size and there’s not anybody that we know of in the industry today that is doing that,” Ed Musser, President CEO of Musser Biomass and Wood Products said.

The family-owned company was founded in 1968. They offer a variety of products from pellets to poultry beddings

This is the second time they’ve received an investment from the state.