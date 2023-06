Galen College of Nursing now has a new campus in Roanoke.

Thanks to a partnership with LewisGale, the private school opened a 34,000-square-foot facility on Electric Road Tuesday afternoon.

It features multiple skill labs with mannequins that simulate real-life patients.

The program provides two-year associate degrees in nursing and an LPN to ADN program.

Galen currently has 19 in-person campuses nationwide along with an online option. Learn more on their website.