Martinsville man hurt, another arrested after malicious wounding incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man is hurt and another has been taken into custody after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, June 27, around 10:09 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about a person who had been stabbed in the 200 block of Green Acres Circle in Martinsville, authorities said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 26-year-old Robert Essington III in the yard with lacerations on his arm and face, according to Col. Wayne Davis. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Authorities said it was later determined that another man, 40-year-old Christopher Hill, had arrived at the home and got into an argument with Essington’s girlfriend, who was not identified.

We’re told Essington tried to defuse the situation at which point Hill pulled out the knife and cut Essington.

Hill was taken into custody at the scene without incident and is now facing a malicious wounding charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said he is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.