ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday near the Roanoke Range and Training.

Police said authorities responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the area just before 1 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the injury is self-inflicted, but officers are conducting a thorough investigation, according to police.

We’re told this incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.