With help of K9, Lynchburg police seize more than 100 grams of drugs, $3k, guns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people are facing charges and another is wanted after a Lynchburg police K9 alerted his handler, leading officers to find drugs, guns, and money on Saturday.

On Saturday around 10:31 a.m. during patrol, a police canine alerted his handler to drugs in a vehicle in the 3700 block of Candlers Mountain Road, police said.

After drugs were found inside the vehicle, police say they searched two hotel rooms.

According to LPD, the following items were seized during the search:

103.2 grams of methamphetamine

22.2 grams of cocaine

$3,000 in cash

2 firearms

1 part of a firearm

Drug paraphernalia

Items seized during Lynchburg drug search (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department) (WSLS)

Two people were arrested as a result: 34-year-old Travis Bryant and 54-year-old Lisa Falwell, LPD said.

Police say Bryant is several charges:

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Selling or Manufacturing of Drugs within 1000 ft of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Falwell has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and selling of manufacturing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Police say they are still searching for 44-year-old Margaret Lindow who is wanted on the same charges as Falwell.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime.