Man arrested after holding his mother hostage at knifepoint, Pittsylvania Co. authorities say

61-year-old Anthony Simpson, arrested after allegedly holding his mother hostage at knifepoint (Credit: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – A man has been taken into custody after he held his mother hostage at knifepoint on Thursday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday around 2:48 p.m., authorities said they got a 911 call about a man with a knife holding a woman hostage in the 13,000 block of Rockford School Road.

Authorities got to the scene and identified the man as 61-year-old Anthony Simpson, and said the woman was his mother.

Deputies say Simpson would not let his mother out of the home and had barricaded the doors.

Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they were able to get into the household and used tasers on Simpson in order to disarm him.

Simpson was then taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office. He is now facing the following charges:

Trespass after having been forbidden to do so.

Injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc. $1,000.00 or more (Felony)

Assault and battery against a family or household member.

Abduction and kidnapping.

Assault and battery on law enforcement

As a precaution, Simpson’s mother was taken to Centra Health in Gretna to be treated, authorities said.