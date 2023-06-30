Patrick County sheriff’s deputy rescues child from drowning in pool

A Patrick County sheriff’s deputy is being praised for his heroic actions in saving a child from drowning in a pool.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jesse Pickeral and his family were recently on vacation, and while at a hotel pool, he noticed a motionless child at the bottom of the pool.

We’re told Pickeral swam to the bottom, recovered the child, and realized the child had no pulse. Deputy Pickeral then performed CPR for several minutes, and the child regained a pulse and began to breathe on his own.

Local paramedics arrived to transport the child to a hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

“Jesse doesn’t think he’s any kind of hero, as he gives credit to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for putting him in the right place at the right time to help the little boy,” Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Deputy Pickeral is currently a school resource officer at Patrick Springs Elementary School. He has worked for the sheriff’s office for 10 years and serves as part of the tactical response team.