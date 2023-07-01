New leadership at Hull’s Drive-In theater

LEXINGTON, Va. – Hull’s Drive-In has new leadership starting on Saturday, July 1.

Bobbie Wagner is taking over as executive director for Lauren Summers

Wagner said she’s excited to continue summer’s work.

Hull’s Drive-In is the first nonprofit drive-in in the country and is a completely community-owned theater.

Wagner said it’s important to support local spots like Hull’s.

“It’s a unique experience – obviously streaming is a real thing – it’s not going away, but coming to the drive-in is not just about the movie ... it’s about making memories with your families. It’s about coming early, having the kids hang out and play, coming to get a corndog, and having a hot dog. We have great burgers at Hull’s... and just experience that,” Wagner said.

They say they want to do more special events, like renting out the drive-in and hosting events.

