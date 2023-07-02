88º

Body recovered from Roanoke River

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are at the scene of Riverland Road, near the 9th Street bridge in Southeast Roanoke after a body was recovered from the Roanoke River, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The department confirmed to 10 News they were called to assist police with a deceased person discovered in the river.

We’re told the department’s boating team is on the scene.

10 News has reached out to authorities for more information. This article will be updated with more details as they become available.

