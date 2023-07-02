Disabled Lexington man appeals major drug charge

The Virginia Appellate Lawyer, John Koehler is currently representing Anthony Tremaine Stewart in his appeal from convictions in the Circuit Court of Rockbridge County.

Koehler said Stewart suffered a traumatic brain injury at the age of 14.

As a result, Koehler said Stewart had previously been adjudicated as unrestorable incompetent due not only to the TBI, but also because he is of substandard IQ, suffers from learning disabilities and requires regular medical care for end stage renal disease which impacted his mental functions.

Stewart has a run ins with law enforcement and was released. In October of 2020, when Anthony was arrested after in a criminal drug enterprise.

He was sentenced to 44 years imprisonment and will be required to serve 21 years before he will be released on probation.

To learn more about click the link Justice for Anthony Stewart — Seeking to Address America’s Mental Health Crisis in the Criminal and Civil Justice Systems (vaappellatelawyer.com)