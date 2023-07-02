Man dead after motorcycle accident on Blue Ridge Parkway

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – A man is dead after a single motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said it happened near milepost 74, south of the James River.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers and area first responders responded to a report around 12:57 p.m. of the accident and arrived on the scene to find Christopher Graves, 35, of Amherst, deceased as a result of injuries sustained from the accident.

We’re told the initial investigation indicates Graves left the roadway in a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle, and hit his head on a large, nearby rock.

Officials say Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and no additional details are available at this time.