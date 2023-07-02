Miss Loudoun County crowned Miss Virginia 2023

The Commonwealth named a new queen Saturday night, as Miss Loudoun County, Katie Rose was crowned Miss Virginia 2023.

The three-day competition held its final night at the Berglund Center.

The top twelve contestants went on to showcase their talents and give on-stage interviews.

The new titleholder will now spend the next year traveling the Commonwealth and preparing for the Miss America pageant.

“I just had an amazing year and I just know what an amazing year this will be and how empowering and impactful it will be for all these young women, so I’m just excited for whichever young woman’s life is going to change tonight,” Miss Virginia 2022 Victoria Chuah said.

The competition also gave out over $60,000 in academic scholarships.