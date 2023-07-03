Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrates 75 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rescue Mission is celebrating an important milestone.

Sunday marked 75 years of service for the mission.

They held a birthday celebration Sunday to celebrate their history, guests and what they have in store for the future.

Visitors got the chance to tour the mission and see some new changes, including three new hand-painted murals.

“This has been 75 years of helping people all throughout our region with a wide range of services. So, from food to shelter to medical care and addiction treatment, this is is a celebration of those folks and our volunteers and our staff and all those who have made it happen,” said Kevin Berry, director of marketing and communications for the Mission.

All this month the mission is holding a fundraising campaign.

Sponsors will be matching every dollar donated up to $150,000 dollars.