Thousands of rubber ducks race to the finish in Great Galax Duck Race 2023

GALAX, Va. – The Galax community gathered to watch thousands of rubber duckies race to the finish in the Great Galax Duck Race on July 4.

The Galax Fire Department put on the event and said they sold out of duck race tickets on the day prior. Crews said hundreds of spectators come out every year to watch thousands of duckies “swim” down the creek.

This year, 6,000 rubber ducks were dropped into Chestnut Creek from the Grayson Street bridge on Independence Day and were grabbed out of the creek when they reached CVS.

Participants with ducks who “swam” the fastest down the creek won cash prizes up to $1,000, crews said.

The winners and their respective prizes of the Great Galax Duck Race 2023 are as follows, according to the Galax Fire Department:

1st Place: #2417 Bernadette Hodges $1000

2nd Place: #2540 Mike Dees $100

3rd Place: #3006 Tom Littrell $75

4th Place: #1386 Trinity Hennis $50

Dead Last Duck:#787 Randy Cockerham $50

