Blacksburg Town Council to consider second Midtown hotel proposal

BLACKSBURG, Va. – When it comes to the growth of Blacksburg, turns out the sky is not the limit.

During a Blacksburg Town Council work session on Wednesday, members reviewed a request to further develop the future Midtown site.

The proposed Midtown development along South Main Street would include mixed residential and commercial spaces.

Now, developers want to build a second hotel. But first, they need the council’s approval to build the 144-room, 75-foot-tall hotel, which is taller than the maximum 60 feet currently permitted.

Some council members, including Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, expressed concerns about the additional height and ensuring access to public green spaces.

“We want to invite development. There are certain sections of town that are ripe for redevelopment, but we also want to protect and preserve the character of our town,” Hager-Smith said.

The council also discussed the strategic plan for the Downtown-Northwest section of Blacksburg near North Main and Turner Streets and Prices Fork Road. The goal is to incentivize redevelopment, increase connectivity, and create quality public spaces.

“This is a place where we could actually expand,” Hager-Smith said.

As for the proposed hotel, there will be a Planning Commission public hearing on Thursday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Roger E. Hedgepeth Chambers on the second floor of the Blacksburg Municipal Building located at 300 South Main Street.

Then, there will be another public hearing on Aug. 8 before the council will vote.