Music at Melrose brings people together at site of future Melrose Plaza

ROANOKE, Va. – Jazz music was the name of the game at NW Roanoke’s Melrose Plaza on Friday night.

Music at Melrose is one of several community events planned at Melrose Plaza. This event is a precursor to the grand opening of Market on Melrose, which will occur later this year.

Music has a unique way of bringing people together. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in the parking lot to hear some rhythm and blues.

George has lived his whole life in Northwest Roanoke. He’s excited to see the music events be a continuous effort.

“Music is a common denominator when it comes to people. It’s just that simple. You find a common denominator man and that would be music, people are automatically going to come,” George said.

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods.

Donna Davis is the Director of Community Engagement with Melrose Plaza.

“It’s been a food desert, a cultural desert and all kinds of other deserts. This plaza is going to be addressing a lot of those issues. We’re bringing a grocery store. First one here in many decades, which is so needed,” Davis said.

George believes the community hub will be something special to NW Roanoke.

“Theyll enjoy walking in their own community and enjoy where they’re walking and feel much safer when these things are developed. These things are going to be protected somehow. I think it’s going to be terrific when all those things come in,” George said.