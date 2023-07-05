87º

State police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Craig County

Happened Tuesday at 5:46 p.m. on Route 311, police said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 65-year-old man dead in Craig County Tuesday.

According to police, the crash happened at 5:46 p.m. on Route 311, one-tenth of a mile north of Mountain Akers Lane.

Authorities said a 1990 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Route 311 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver.

We’re told the driver of the Harley was identified as Samuel Franklin, 65, of New Castle, who was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene.

VSP said this crash remains under investigation.

