WATCH: How a local organization thanked essential workers on the 4th of July - The Morning Sprint

How one local organization thanked essential workers on the 4th of July

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Wednesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only newscast is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we’re discussing:

Tune in to see how this organization ensures first responders aren’t left out of 4th of July celebrations

Is there such a thing as too much pie? Well, Florida doesn’t think so! Take a look at this giant key lime pie

Many people spent their 4th of July becoming US citizens - right here in the Commonwealth!

At 82 years old, a Virginia nurse is retiring after 55 years on the job

Here’s how you can have your photos featured during the Morning Sprint.

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: