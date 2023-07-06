Meet Graham Cracker: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Graham Cracker is a 3-month-old puppy looking for her forever home.

ROANOKE, Va. – Graham Cracker is a 3-month-old puppy looking for her forever home.

She is energetic and loves toys! She is also sweet and enjoys cuddling.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Graham Cracker would be a good fit for almost any family.

The SPCA says she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Rachel Lucas got to meet Graham Cracker when she came to visit the 10 News station. Check out how lovey Graham Cracker is below!

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Graham Cracker or for more information click here.