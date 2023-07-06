Roanoke teens can now request their own Uber rides

On Thursday, the rideshare company launched accounts for parents to invite their kids, allowing the teens to request their own rides.

ROANOKE, Va. – Teens in Roanoke can now use Uber.

The company says it’s good for kids 13 to 17, and all parents need to do is set it up through their family profile.

Parents will get real-time updates from when the child is picked up until they are dropped off.

The driver will also need a verification code from the child before they get in the car.

