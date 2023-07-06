Smith Mountain Lake Association to host town discussion on health of the lake

MONETA, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Association is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, July 6 to discuss the health of Smith Mountain Lake.

The association has invited representatives from the Virginia Department of Health, DEQ, Ferrum College, and County Ag Extension Programs to speak.

This is a chance for the community to come out and learn about the water quality of the lake. This is also an opportunity to ask any questions regarding the lake, the recent algal bloom, and the swim advisory.

The goal of the meeting is to bring together experts from statewide agencies to share current information about harmful algal blooms and how to prevent them.

Keri Green, Chairman of the Lake Quality Council for the Smith Mountain Lake Association said, “Bring all the information to the public. The sample results what it means, what a concentration of cyanobacteria means. All these scientific terms that folks don’t really understand, but when they see a green funny colored water or they see a map that looks a little scary they are gonna want to know where it is safe to swim.”

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Trinity Ecumenical Parish on Lakemount Drive.

Space is limited for the meeting, so the SMLA is requesting all interested attendees register for the meeting.