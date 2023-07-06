State education superintendent visits Roanoke County Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Even though school is out for summer, learning hasn’t stopped. Roanoke County Schools’ summer program is in session, and our state’s Department of Education Superintendent paid Burlington Elementary a visit Thursday morning.

“It was exciting to hear the energy of the students, hear the joy in the classrooms, and to have such engaged teachers that are happy and excited,” Dr. Lisa Coons said.

Roanoke County Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said there are around 130 or so kids enrolled in the Burlington Elementary summer program.

“The support that we’ve gotten from VDOE to have these summer programs for elementary schools this summer, the extended program, has just been a game changer for so many of our families,” Roanoke County Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said.

The program is one example of combatting learning loss during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s learning loss is unique, so having opportunities such as the learning acceleration grants, tutoring, and summer programming, are outstanding ways that our school divisions are supporting our children to help them accelerate back into their on-grade status,” Dr. Coons said.

Dr. Coons said school visits inform the decisions she makes in Richmond. Employing more teachers is one thing she’s been advocating for.

“We are proponents of programs like ‘iTeach’ that was passed by the school board and opportunities such as ‘Grow Your Own’ where our school divisions are really building their own teachers from the ground up inside their own schools,” she said.