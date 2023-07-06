Two deputies hurt after man leads law enforcement on chase before arrest in Amherst County

Shaquille Thompson is facing charges after two deputies were hurt chasing after him (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail Amherst)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two deputies are hurt after a man led them on a chase in Amherst County on Wednesday, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call for a domestic disturbance near Ragland Road in Madison Heights.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman they said had been assaulted. She identified Shaquille Malik Thompson, 29, as the suspect.

Thompson then ran away into the woods, deputies said. Law enforcement later discovered Thompson had outstanding warrants out of Amherst and Campbell counties.

When deputies tried to approach Thompson, he ran and led deputies on a chase. He was ultimately taken into custody after running into deputies in the roadway of Route 210.

Two deputies received treatment from EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released. Thompson was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. The victim turned down medical care at the scene.

Thompson has been charged with the following:

Failure to appear (Amherst County & Campbell County)

Domestic assault and battery

Obstruction/resisting/fleeing

Thompson is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center.