Alleghany County man sentenced to 25 years for indecent acts with children, child porn charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County man has been sentenced to serve 25 years for several charges including sexual acts with children as well as child porn, according to Sheriff Hall with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started back on June 18 of 2021 when Internet Crimes Against Children notified the Sheriff’s Office of apparent child pornography that had been uploaded onto the KIK app. Authorities were then able to determine the location of the uploaded images was on Dunlap Creek Road in Covington.

Investigators with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office then executed search warrants on electronic devices, the electronic service provider and at a home on Dunlap Creek Road. Once that phase of the investigation was over, indictments were sought against Dakota Garett Seymour, 25. He was arrested on May 4, 2022 and incarcerated in Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

Seymour was charged with sodomy, age of victim 13 years or less, child pornography - reproduce, indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years old, and producing child pornography with a victim less than 15 years of age.

On Sept. 27, 2022 Seymour pled guilty to sodomy and the reproduction of child pornography and on June 13, 2023, he was sentenced to 20 years on the sodomy charge and 5 years on the reproduction of child porn charge.

Seymour is still incarcerated at Alleghany Regional Jail and will eventually be remanded to a Dept. of Corrections facility.