Arrest made in armed robbery at Danville Food Lion

Christopher Harris has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Danville Food Lion (Credit: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged after authorities said he is behind the armed robbery of a Danville Food Lion in late June.

Christopher Harris, 30, has been arrested on Thursday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with robbery with additional charges pending.

Harris was found in Danville and arrested by the sheriff’s office with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department.

Authorities said no further information will be released during the course of the investigation.