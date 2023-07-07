85º

Trial date set for Roanoke man charged with killing man found in burned car

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Joseph Richard Walker has been indicted in the death of a man who was found dead in a burned out car (Credit: Western Virginia Regional Jail) (WSLS)

BEDFORD, Va. – The trial date has been set for a Roanoke man charged with killing a man found in a burned car, according to Wes Nance, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Joseph Walker has been indicted on the following in the death of Ethan Bert: aggravated murder (murder in the commission of a robbery), use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, arson of personal property, and transportation, secreting or alteration of a dead body.

Walker was originally charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in Florida, and is now being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem.

Investigators said they believe Bert and Walker knew each other.

