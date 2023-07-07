William Fleming coach charged with indecent liberties against student, officials confirm

William Fleming school officials have confirmed that the employee charged is Warren Craft, an assistant football coach at the school.

ROANOKE, Va. – BREAKING UPDATE

10 News reached out to Roanoke City Schools to discuss the charges, and officials confirmed the letter sent was in regard to Craft.

According to online Roanoke City Circuit Court documents, Craft has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge.

10 News has reached out to Roanoke City Police for more information on the incident and is waiting for a response.

The offense date listed on both charges is Nov. 23, 2021 and they went before a grand jury on July 5, 2023. Craft is a former UVA player and played for the Cavaliers in 2017, after being a standout athlete at William Fleming High School.

ORIGINAL STORY

A William Fleming employee has been charged and arrested for crimes against a student, according to an email sent to parents from school officials.

School officials said that any individuals named in the investigation have been contacted and the employee has been on leave since the allegations were made.

Officials also said that the employee’s employment status will be determined pending the results of the investigation and that school and division administrators are providing the RCPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney with the information needed for the investigation.

School officials did not provide the name of the employee and stated that they are limited in what they can say due to the police investigation. 10 News is working to confirm the identity of the employee.

You can find the full email sent to families below: