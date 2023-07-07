William Fleming coach charged with indecent liberties against student, officials confirm

ROANOKE, Va. – BREAKING UPDATE
William Fleming school officials have confirmed that the employee charged is Warren Craft, an assistant football coach at the school.
10 News reached out to Roanoke City Schools to discuss the charges, and officials confirmed the letter sent was in regard to Craft.
According to online Roanoke City Circuit Court documents, Craft has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge.
10 News has reached out to Roanoke City Police for more information on the incident and is waiting for a response.
The offense date listed on both charges is Nov. 23, 2021 and they went before a grand jury on July 5, 2023. Craft is a former UVA player and played for the Cavaliers in 2017, after being a standout athlete at William Fleming High School.
ORIGINAL STORY
A William Fleming employee has been charged and arrested for crimes against a student, according to an email sent to parents from school officials.
School officials said that any individuals named in the investigation have been contacted and the employee has been on leave since the allegations were made.
Officials also said that the employee’s employment status will be determined pending the results of the investigation and that school and division administrators are providing the RCPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney with the information needed for the investigation.
School officials did not provide the name of the employee and stated that they are limited in what they can say due to the police investigation. 10 News is working to confirm the identity of the employee.
You can find the full email sent to families below:
William Fleming High School Families,
We are writing to inform you that the Roanoke City Police Department (RCPD) has charged and arrested a school employee for crimes committed against a student.
While we are limited in what we can say due to the police investigation, we have promised you transparency; therefore, we want to make you aware that:
• All individuals named in this investigation have been contacted.
• School and division administrators are providing the RCPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney with the information needed for the investigation.
• The employee has been on leave since the allegations were made.
• The employee’s employment status will be determined pending the results of the investigation.
Roanoke City Public Schools and William Fleming High School take the safety and well-being of our students seriously and it is our top priority. Prior to employment, all applicants are vetted through a rigorous process of background checks and reviews. Continuous training and attention to student safety and well-being is an ongoing focus in RCPS.
As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. We do not take this responsibility lightly. We are dedicated to supporting our students and our William Fleming community in any way we can and encourage students in need of counseling to reach out to their school counselor or to call Carilion Connect at (540) 981.8181 for immediate assistance.
Thank you for your support of William Fleming High School.Roanoke City Public Schools