2.6 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Carroll County

It happened at 9:09 a.m. Saturday

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit Carroll County at 9:09 a.m. on Saturday. (USGS) (WSLS)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Carroll County.

The 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 9:09 a.m. on Saturday.

This marks the fifth earthquake in Southwest Virginia in less than a month.

