2.6 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Carroll County.
The 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 9:09 a.m. on Saturday.
This marks the fifth earthquake in Southwest Virginia in less than a month.
