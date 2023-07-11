How to get a free 7-Eleven slurpee for 7/11 Day

There’s no better way to beat the summer heat than with an ice-cold treat.

Luckily for you, it’s 7/11 Day, which means you can get a Slurpee at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store near you, free of charge.

But that’s not all, there are other sweet treats you can look forward to in celebration of the store chain’s 96th birthday.

If you *really* love Slurpees or just so happen to have the same birthday as 7/11, you can purchase clothing items from the 7/11 birthday collection for a limited time only.

The clothing line features baby onesies, kids’ tees, adult tees, custom wrapping paper and gift bags.

”We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks…but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. “From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks – we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year.”