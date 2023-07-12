Covington man sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of child sex abuse material

COVINGTON, Va. – A man from Covington will spend the next nine years in prison for possessing videos of child sex abuse, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In July 2021, 51-year-old Jerald Gray began using software to download videos of young girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct, some of whom were under the age of 12, according to court documents.

Through the course of their investigation, the FBI obtained information that led them to obtain and execute a search warrant of Gray’s home in December 2022. While there, they retrieved several items, including his computer and cell phone.

Authorities found at least 65 movie or image files on Gray’s computer that contained child sex abuse; in addition to this, Gray’s cellphone had at least 11 images depicting child sexual abuse material.

