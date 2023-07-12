Proposed landfill in Christiansburg draws mixed reactions

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – UPDATE

At the Montgomery County Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, the motion to approve the request with conditions failed on a 2-4 vote, according to county leaders.

We’re told there will be a second public hearing for the request for a special use permit. That request will likely be placed on the August 14 meeting agenda, leaders say.

ORIGINAL STORY

Residents in Christiansburg are raising concerns over a proposed construction landfill.

The proposal is being discussed at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting.

If passed, it would allow for an estimated 8 to 40 dump truck loads per day over a three to ten-year period.

Residents say they are worried the road is too narrow for commercial vehicles like dump trucks.

“Dump trucks aren’t known for the maneuverability or for their braking distance especially when you have dead angles, especially when they’re loaded to capacity,” Resident Derek Mueller said.

“We really need an answer to where, how do you maneuver this?” Mueller said. “Are you to back up a tenth of a mile to make space?”

Officials from Roanoke-based company E.C. Pace tell us however, the site is already commercial use and that neighbors should not be concerned.

“Mr. Tannehill himself has large wreckers that he uses to clean up 81 when bad wrecks happen that are actually larger than the actual dump trucks that would be coming back and forth,” Mark Pace, the president and owner of E.C. Pace said.

“We just find it a win, win, win if we can take the material out of the ground, enhance Mr. Tannehill’s property so that he can build a barn, and save the taxpayer’s dollars from the shorter haul,” he said.