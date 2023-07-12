89º

Local News

Virginia has a new body farm, one of only eight in the country

Donating your body to science could help solve crimes in Southwest Virginia and all over the country

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

A new body farm is helping investigators with solving crimes, getting justice, and evolving forensic science. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Donating your body to science could help solve crimes in Southwest Virginia and all over the country.

There are only eight body farms in the country and the newest one is in Virginia.

10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton got an inside look at how your death could help the next generation of crime scene investigators.

This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help and subscribe to our Solutionaries channel on youtube.

