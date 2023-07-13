Lynchburg City Schools seeking community input on ways to improve school facilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Lynchburg City Schools works to improve its facilities, it wants community members to be a part of the conversation.

The school division has worked with the City of Lynchburg and a team of consultants to draft possible scenarios that break down ways the school can best meet the needs of its students, whether that’s through renovating, closing or repurposing school buildings. All ideas are based on feedback from those in the Hill City.

Now, Lynchburg City Schools is inviting the public to participate in an open house to learn more about the scenarios they’ve come up with. The upcoming events will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, July 17: Paul Munro Elementary at 4641 Locksview Road

Tuesday, July 18: Sandusky Elementary at 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19: Heritage Elementary at 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24: Dearington Elementary at 210 Smyth Street

You can also provide additional feedback on the LCS Facilities Master Plan Survey if you wish to do so.

In August, the Facilities Master Plan recommendations will be presented to the Lynchburg City School Board and City Council based on input received in the coming weeks.