Pulaski County Schools approve new policies for students

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – After leaving Radford City Schools, Pulaski County Superintendent Robert Graham has officially started the new job.

Recently, the Pulaski County School Board voted to allow students to use cell phones during lunch, as well before school starts.

Before, students were not allowed at all to use cell phones on school grounds. Another policy change is removing random drug testing.

Superintendent Robert Graham says the recent policy change shows how much leaders are trusting students for the upcoming school year.

“That’s a good thing on both levels, first we’re showing a lot of trust in our students to appropriately use cellphones during those times and trusting them to do the right thing when going out for a sport,” Graham said.