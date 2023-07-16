Campbell County Road Closure

LYNCHBURG, VA – UPDATE 9:01 a.m.

VDOT says On US-460 in Campbell County, near the Bedford County line, motorists can expect delays due to standing water. All east lanes are closed. All west lanes are closed.Traffic is being detoured from Mt. Athos Road onto Stage Road onto Cabin Road back onto Richmond Highway.

